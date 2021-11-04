Warriors' Gary Payton II posterizes Kelly Oubre with vicious dunk

GP2 puts ex-Warrior Oubre on a poster with vicious dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors played an incredibly ugly first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night at Chase Center, turning the ball over seven times and missing all of their free-throw attempts.

But thanks to Gary Payton II, there was at least one bright spot. And boy, was it stunning.

Payton made an immediate impact upon entering the game off the bench midway through the first, and eventually found himself on the runway with only former Warrior Kelly Oubre Jr. in his path to the rim. Payton went right at him and put Oubre on a poster.

GPII PUT OUBRE ON A POSTER pic.twitter.com/DSNsr3Smni — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 4, 2021

Both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were visibly impressed, as they should have been.

Steph and Klay couldn't believe how hard GPII threw it down 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BekfU0m7or — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 4, 2021

Not bad for the 15th man on the roster.

