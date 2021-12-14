Warriors' Gary Payton II hilariously apologizes for spilling fan's beer

Taylor Wirth
·1 min read
GP2 hilariously apologizes for knocking over fan's beer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The worst place for a party foul would be at a professional sporting event. A spilled drink flushes anywhere from $10-15 down the drain in an instant. 

Gary Payton II certainly understands. The Warriors guard/forward accidentally knocked over a fan's drink during Golden State's 102-100 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and did his best to make it up to them.

Payton was very apologetic, immediately handing the fan a towel and seeking out a replacement for the spilled drink.

Fortunately for the Warriors, Payton didn't make many mistakes on the court Monday night. His one mistake off the court, though, can be forgiven.

