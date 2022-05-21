What to make of Warriors' Game 2 fourth-quarter contributors vs. Mavericks

What to make of Warriors' Game 2 fourth-quarter contributors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Third-Quarter Warriors stole the show for the umpteenth time Friday night at Chase Center in their wild comeback win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. Down by as many as 19 points in the second quarter, the Warriors trailed the Mavs by 14 going into halftime before finding their superpowers and coming out of the locker room with invisible capes.

In those 12 minutes, the Warriors outscored the Mavs 25-13. Their 25 points were tied with the first quarter for their lowest-scoring period, and Kevon Looney was their best offensive player, scoring 11 of his career-high 21 points. The Warriors continued to attack the paint, going 9-for-16 on 2-pointers, though the quarter belonged to Golden State's air-tight defense.

The Mavs brought the Texas heat to San Francisco, making 15 first-half 3-pointers on 27 attempts -- good for a 55.6 percent clip. They then made only two of their 13 attempts in the third quarter, and their lead was diminished to two points. Eighteen seconds into the fourth quarter, the Warriors took their first lead of the night, 86-85, on an Otto Porter Jr. 3-pointer.

While the Warriors' latest third-quarter clinic brought them back into the game, what they did and who stepped up in the fourth tells us a lot.

Steve Kerr opened the fourth quarter with a lineup of Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Moses Moody, Porter and Kevon Looney. No Steph Curry, no Draymond Green and a 19-year-old rookie thrown into crucial minutes in the conference finals.

No problem.

"We'll see how Game 3 unfolds, but tonight, I thought Jordan, Otto, Moses in the fourth -- I thought those guys were great," Kerr said. "Our bench came through big-time."

Throughout the regular season and the playoffs, Poole and Porter have been fourth-quarter contributors and closed out games. But Moody? This is different, and it feels like a change for good.

Internally and externally, the Warriors have heaped praise on the rookie out of Arkansas. He sees the game like a seasoned veteran, stays ready for any situation that might be thrown his way and feels at home on the biggest stage. Moody proved all of the above to be true in his most important minutes as a pro.

Damion Lee was a disaster in the second quarter, producing a minus-12 plus-minus in under five minutes. He didn't see the court again and might not for a while. With Curry at 31 minutes and needing a breather, the usual rotation would likely call for Lee to start the fourth quarter. Kerr felt more comfortable calling Moody's number, and rightfully so.

Moody scored only two points, making his only shot attempt from four feet out, and he still made a huge impact. He didn't need to fill the stat sheet, he didn't need to make a highlight or have any fancy plays. The Warriors needed sound basketball, and that's what the rookie gave them. He played nearly 10 minutes in the fourth quarter and was a plus-8.

"Moses is extremely mature, and what makes him special is he's ready for any moment," Poole said. "For him to come in and step up and play big minutes in the Western Conference finals and help us pull out a win is huge."

Poole himself has shown he also is ready for any moment, and is ready to provide the Warriors with whatever they need. He was sneaky-good in their Game 1 win, and even better in Game 2. Two nights ago, he scored 19 points off the bench on 8-for-12 shooting and was a plus-15. His only downside was flirting with foul trouble, picking up five in 26 minutes off the bench.

This time around, his elite first step and quickness was again too much for the Mavs to handle. He ignited the Chase Center crowd and led the Warriors with 12 points in the fourth quarter while making two of his three shot attempts, nailing his only 3-pointer and draining all seven of his free throws. The 22-year-old rising star finished the night with 23 points, second to only Curry's 32, and was a game-high plus-26.

In the first two games of the Western Conference finals, Poole now is a combined plus-41 and is shooting 68.2 percent (15-for-22) from the field.

"The coaches are giving me the keys and my teammates trust me to put them in easy situations to score and to make plays," Poole said. "Just go out there and be aggressive."

And then there's Curry, the closer who continues to put his opposition to sleep.

Curry played the entire third quarter. He didn't make a single shot, going 0-for-5 from the field and missing both of his 3-pointers. He entered the fourth quarter at the 6:24 mark and didn't miss again.

The two-time NBA MVP and three-time champion was a perfect 4-for-4 and scored 10 points when each one mattered more. Winning time is when the greats show up. That's Steph Time, and it sure has been in these playoffs. Curry leads all players in fourth-quarter postseason points this year while ranking 33rd in minutes. He's doing so to the tune of 57 percent from the field, 44 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent from the line.

His latest signature celebration was earned yet again.

"You talk about having kids, you know how bedtime routines are important," Curry said. "It's the final signal for a job well done that day. So, pretty special."

Steph said: NIGHT NIGHT, DALLAS pic.twitter.com/qNWiztcrMW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 21, 2022

The Warriors' fourth quarter consisted of a victorious Flying V from their championship core and newcomers alike. Thompson made his two shot attempts and dished two assists. Green, who had his worst game in a long time, fouled out and was the only Warrior with a negative plus-minus (minus-3) for the fourth, but he did hit a big 3-pointer to extend Golden State's cushion. Andrew Wiggins was the only Warrior who was given playing time in the fourth and didn't score, though he led them with three assists and produced their only blocked shot.

Then there's Looney, who earned yet another game ball and was a plus-11 in the fourth quarter with four points, three rebounds and one assist.

Strength in numbers was showcased to get the Warriors two wins away from the NBA Finals with a combination of veteran stars, breakout players, grinders and a teenager. It will take them all to win another title, and each seemed up to the task on a night that felt out of their favor until crunch time.

Winning time still is Warriors time. That's the case now, and if Friday night was any indication, that could hold true for the future as well.