Warriors, former teammates react to Shaun Livingston's retirement post

Former Warriors point guard Shaun Livingston finally put a bow on a memorable 14-year NBA career Friday, when he announced his retirement from the NBA through his Instagram page.

In fitting remembrance, the Warriors released a tribute video celebrating Livingston's five years with Golden State, which included three NBA championships and countless extraordinary moments.

For your leadership, inspiration & countless memories with #DubNation, thank you @ShaunLivingston 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/NmZ9LLYOBY — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 13, 2019

In addition to the video, general manager Bob Myers released a statement thanking Livingston for his contributions to the organization.

Bob Myers statement on Shaun Livingston: pic.twitter.com/joK1MYz3He — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 13, 2019

Livingston's former teammates and NBA opponents also chimed in congratulating the point guard on completing his NBA tenure.

"‘Cheat code!' … the definition of a warrior, thank you for being the best leader and teammate. Enjoy retirement my guy," Warriors guard Klay Thompson commented on Livingston's IG post.

"Congrats with great career and welcome to retirement my guy," Zaza Pachulia added with a wine glass emoji on the end.

Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry also posted tributes to Livingston on social media.

It's hard to express how thankful I am to have coached this man the past 5 years. What an amazing combination of talent, grace, & character. I will miss his calm leadership,his presence, his passing & his turnaround jumpers in the post. Nothing but great things ahead! https://t.co/rWCPXfFmfB — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) September 14, 2019

I'm sure Livingston will be raising a glass himself tonight to what was an amazing NBA career and an inspiring journey of resilience.

