Warriors, former teammates react to Shaun Livingston's retirement post
What a career.
Former Warriors point guard Shaun Livingston finally put a bow on a memorable 14-year NBA career Friday, when he announced his retirement from the NBA through his Instagram page.
After 15 years in the NBA, I'm excited, sad, fortunate and grateful all in one breath. Hard to put into a caption all of the emotions it takes to try and accomplish your dreams. I wasn't supposed to be here. Anybody that has beat the odds understands the mental and emotional strain it takes to inspire yourself on an uphill war, let alone inspire others. "The injury" gave me a chance to find and prove to myself (and the world) that I wouldn't be defined by my circumstances. With my time in the League what I will be most proud of is the fact that my character, values and faith were tested, and I persevered. To my pops that told me to "go get the big ball" I THANK YOU. To my Grandpa that always showed me there was more to life than basketball I THANK YOU. To my Uncles that helped raise me like I was one of their own, THANK YOU. To my wife and kids...the future IS BRIGHTER than our past, and I couldn't see myself taking on this chapter without you. To all of my teammates, coaches, TRAINERS, staff, my journey is a collection of experiences, and those of you that helped me along the way, THANK YOU! To all the fans and anybody else that inspired me, supported me, cheered for me, or even said good words about me, THANK YOU. "The greatest gift we can give is service to others" #Raiseaglass 🍷
A post shared by Shaun Livingston (@sdot1414) on Sep 13, 2019 at 8:30am PDT
In fitting remembrance, the Warriors released a tribute video celebrating Livingston's five years with Golden State, which included three NBA championships and countless extraordinary moments.
For your leadership, inspiration & countless memories with #DubNation, thank you @ShaunLivingston 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/NmZ9LLYOBY
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 13, 2019
In addition to the video, general manager Bob Myers released a statement thanking Livingston for his contributions to the organization.
Bob Myers statement on Shaun Livingston: pic.twitter.com/joK1MYz3He
— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 13, 2019
Livingston's former teammates and NBA opponents also chimed in congratulating the point guard on completing his NBA tenure.
[RELATED: Shaun Livingston's journey from horrific injury to Warriors NBA champion]
"‘Cheat code!' … the definition of a warrior, thank you for being the best leader and teammate. Enjoy retirement my guy," Warriors guard Klay Thompson commented on Livingston's IG post.
"Congrats with great career and welcome to retirement my guy," Zaza Pachulia added with a wine glass emoji on the end.
Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry also posted tributes to Livingston on social media.
It's hard to express how thankful I am to have coached this man the past 5 years. What an amazing combination of talent, grace, & character. I will miss his calm leadership,his presence, his passing & his turnaround jumpers in the post. Nothing but great things ahead! https://t.co/rWCPXfFmfB
— Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) September 14, 2019
No words will describe my appreciation for this guy and what he means to me and the success of this franchise. Ultimate WARRIOR! Love you bro and sending you best wishes for the next chapter of your life 🙏🏽 enjoy yourself @sdot1414 #sdot #strengthinnumbers
A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Sep 13, 2019 at 2:58pm PDT
I'm sure Livingston will be raising a glass himself tonight to what was an amazing NBA career and an inspiring journey of resilience.
Warriors, former teammates react to Shaun Livingston's retirement post originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area