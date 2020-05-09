Warriors' five biggest NBA draft busts ever includes Patrick O'Bryant

For much of their Bay Area existence, the Warriors have been cheap or lazy or dysfunctional or negligent, in some instances all four. Nowhere is this more evident than in their draft history, where they've been more likely to stumble upon fool's gold than the real thing.

Though it has improved in recent years, notably 2009 (Stephen Curry), 2011 (Klay Thompson) and 2012 (Harrison Barnes, Draymond Green), the current iteration of the franchise might never be able to completely obscure some of the colossal errors of yore.

Even limiting to first-round picks, the list could approach 20 or 25, but we're paring it down to five, all taken in the top 15:

5) Russell Cross

First round, No. 6 overall, 1983

A prized prep recruit who starred at Purdue under legendary coach Gene Keady, Cross left college after being named Big Ten MVP as a junior. His credentials were a mirage.

Legend has it that he was advertised as 6-10, 225 pounds but was closer to 6-7, 240. He was slow and favored one leg. The Warriors realized they'd made a mistake. He played 45 games before being waived. He signed with the Nuggets but never put on a jersey. Then-coach Doug Moe's three-word synopsis: "He can't play."

Could've had: Clyde Drexler, Dale Ellis, Derek Harper, Manute Bol.

4) Patrick O'Bryant

First round, No. 9, 2006

The 7-foot sophomore center shined in the 2006 NCAA Tournament, leading Bradley to the Sweet 16 with wins over Kansas and Pittsburgh. Warriors general manager Chris Mullin saw his length, 7-5 wingspan and superior athleticism and visualized a potential star.

Uh, no. O'Bryant's physical ability masked a feeble internal drive. He was indifferent to the game. He played 218 minutes in two seasons as a Warrior, another 306 minutes for Boston and Toronto and was out of the league at 24.

Could've had: Paul Millsap, Kyle Lowry, J.J. Redick, Rajon Rondo.

3) Todd Fuller

First round, No. 11, 1996

Fuller was introduced by general manager Dave Twardzik, who commenced to breathlessly extol his virtues. He was great in a tough conference (ACC). He got a lot of double-doubles. We really think he has the tools to help us front. Twardzik was fired 10 months later, ending his brief career as a GM.

A stat-muncher at North Carolina State, Fuller, 6-11, 245 pounds, was too slow and mechanical to make it in the NBA. He played 132 games over two seasons as a Warrior and 93 games for three other franchises before being waived out of the league at 27.

Could've had: Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash, Jermaine O'Neal, Peja Stojakovic.

2) Cyril Baptiste

First round (supplemental draft), No. 3, 1971

A heralded prep from Miami, Baptiste landed at Creighton, where he averaged 19.6 points and 11.5 rebounds in his first two seasons – all at 6-7 despite being listed at 6-10. That prompted him to apply as a hardship case, and the Warriors jumped on him.

Baptiste arrived in Oakland – it was the team's first full season in The Town – and signed a $450,000 contract. Much of his income was distributed on various drugs, including heroin. He was in and out of rehab programs and finally released in January 1973 without playing a game.

Could've had: Phil Chenier, who was the next supplement draft pick.

1) Chris Washburn

First round, No. 3, 1986

He was perhaps the most prep in the country – attending three different high schools – and N.C. State coach Jim Valvano couldn't resist the manchild who grew up on the other side of the state. He was suspended as a freshman for stealing a stereo. He recovered with a solid sophomore season and turned pro.

The Warriors also couldn't resist. Washburn was 6-11, 240 pounds, could handle the ball, run like a deer and jump like a kangaroo. Enabled all his life, he spent his NBA money (reportedly $1.25 million) on drugs and food and more drugs. He failed three drug tests in three years and went through 14 rounds of rehab. He played 43 games for the Warriors, 29 for the Hawks and was out of the league for good at 23.

Could've had: Dell Curry, Dennis Rodman, Chuck Person, Mark Price.

Last five out: Ike Diogu (No. 9 overall, 2005); Ekpe Udoh (No. 6 overall, 2010); Rickey Brown (No. 13 overall, 1980); Anthony Randolph (No. 14 overall, 2008); Mickael Pietrus (No. 11, 2003).

