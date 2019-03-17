Warriors first in West to clinch NBA playoff spot, make franchise history originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

While the Bucks and the Raptors have locked up playoff spots in the East for a while, the West still hadn't seen anyone punch their ticket yet.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Until Saturday night, when the Warriors routed the Thunder 110-88 in Oklahoma City.

And in doing so, the Warriors made franchise history. It's their seventh consecutive playoff berth, breaking the franchise record held by the Philadelphia Warriors from 1946 through 1952.

The Warriors are fighting to hold off the Denver Nuggets for the West's No. 1 seed. With the win, Golden State holds a one-game lead over Denver, which eked out a home victory over Indiana.

Either the Clippers, Spurs or Jazz appear to be the Warriors' likely first-round opponent. Those teams are separated by only one game in the Nos. 6 through 8 spots.

The Warriors enter the postseason as defending back-to-back NBA champions and are aiming for a rare three-peat.