Warriors finish off home summer schedule with two wins

Jun. 21—Southwestern has played a selection of games at home in the Wig Wam during the summer basketball period and finished off that slate of games on Monday, welcoming in both Russell County and Metcalfe County.

The Warriors were able to win both games in two very different ways. They first went down to the wire against the Lakers, with the teams locked in a tie in an overtime period before Antajuan Dumphord knocked down a mid-range jumper for the game-winning points. In game two against the Hornets, Southwestern led wire-to-wire and blew out their opponents, with the Warriors putting on a show with several flashy dunks and plays.

Despite losing several key contributors from last year's squad, year four under head coach Jeron Dunbar looks to be promising. The team plays at an unbelievable pace on the offensive end and wrecks havoc with an unrelenting defensive press. Juniors Zach Hutchinson and Jarrett Simpson , as well as key transfer Dumphord from Wayne County, gives the Warriors a ton of height both inside and on the perimeter. Time will tell, but this looks to be, at least on paper, the best Southwestern team since Dunbar took the head coaching position, with this set to be a stellar season for the Warriors.