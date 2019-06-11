Warriors fend off Raptors rally to force Game 6 after Kevin Durant leaves with Achilles injury

The Golden State Warriors suffered a critical blow early in Monday’s Game 5 when Kevin Durant suffered an Achilles injury, but survived without their star to force Game 6.

Durant helped the Warriors off to a hot start in the first quarter while Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson carried the load after his injury to secure a 106-105 victory to prevent Toronto from celebrating the NBA championship at home on Monday.

The Raptors rallied in the fourth quarter after Durant was ruled out, but the Warriors hit back every Toronto blow and got big shots down the stretch from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to keep their championship hopes alive.

The Warriors will play Game 6 at home on Thursday without their star after Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Meyers announced that he had suffered an Achilles injury. The extent of the won’t be clear until Durant has an MRI on Tuesday.

The Raptors looked poised to set up a championship celebration at home after taking their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter. Kawhi Leonard scored 10 straight Raptors points in a run that saw Toronto take a 103-97 lead with 3:28 remaining.

But the Warriors responded with three unanswered 3-pointers — two from Thompson and one from Curry — to retake the lead, 106-103.

Kyle Lowry cut the lead to one with a layup with 29.9 seconds remaining. But when his 3-point shot at the buzzer hit the back of the backboard, Toronto’s championship party was put on ice.

Curry led the way for Golden State with 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while hitting 5 of 14 3-pointers. Thompson added 26 points with six rebounds and four assists on a vintage 7-of-13 performance from 3-point distance.

Before his injury, Durant looked poised for a big night, hitting three straight 3-pointers and displaying athleticism many didn’t expect after a nine-game layoff. He finished with 11 points and two rebounds before being helped off the floor early in the second quarter.

“Do or die,” Curry told ESPN after the game. “It wasn’t pretty in the second half, but we just made enough plays. ... We’ve just got to find a way.

“We talked about going into this game, we know how to win one game, and then get back to the drawing board. Obviously, prayers up for KD. He gave us what he could and we hope he makes a speedy recovery.”

Leonard led the Raptors with 26 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. He scored 12 in the final quarter

