Warriors favored to win back-to-back NBA championships in ESPN panel

ESPN panel highly favors Warriors to run it back next season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After the Warriors shocked the NBA world and silenced any “fading dynasty” chatter by winning their fourth title in eight seasons, Golden State is already favored to run it back next season.

At least according to new NBA projections released by an ESPN panel on Wednesday, about seven weeks prior to the Warriors’ preseason opener vs. the Washington Wizards.

ESPN’s projections for the 2022-23 champs are as follows:

Around this same time last year, that same ESPN panel didn’t even include the Warriors in their list of seven teams that were favored to win it all.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and Denver Nuggets made the list.

With the return of its core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the Warriors are in good shape with their Big Three, especially with Thompson back to full strength after recovering from back-to-back injuries.

Additionally, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman are more than ready to showcase their youthful talent. Jordan Poole is coming off a breakout "Poole Party" season and prepared for big minutes. Andrew Wiggins has been enjoying the “best summer” of his life after being a critical part of the Warriors’ latest title and is likely hungry for more.

While there is so much uncertainty around the 2022-23 NBA season, the only thing we do know and that the Warriors helped prove last season is that absolutely anything -- anything -- can happen.

Buckle up.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast