Warriors fans troll Drake with billboard of rapper's props to Bay Area

Are you sick of talking about Drake? Well, too bad.

The NBA Finals have been consumed by the rapper who dubbed himself the "global ambassador" of the Toronto Raptors -- basically, he's a superfan. But what some of us don't know is that Drake actually has given props to the Bay Area in some of his lyrics.

If you don't feel like Googling, Eric M. Ruiz has you covered:

So @agron_ and I put a billboard up near Drake's neighborhood to remind him how much he loves the bay. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/8aHvQaQeun — Eric M. Ruiz (@EricMartinRuiz) June 6, 2019

These are lyrics from Drake's "The Motto," (ft. Lil Wayne).

And what Ruiz and company did was create one of the biggest troll jobs you can imagine.

And if you think about it, Drake had it coming ...

The Toronto native recently trolled Warriors' Klay Thompson by calling him out on his Instagram story with a throwback photo of the Warriors' guard posing in a photo with a group of girls with a caption saying "Stay Golden by friends...goodnight," followed by some laughing emojis.

This, of course, is in the midst of a troll battle between Drake and, well, all of the Warriors.

As far as Game 4 is concerned, we can only imagine what the outcome will be troll-wise. But this got the day off to a good start.

Friday night's vital game for the Warriors will take place at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Coverage begins at 4:00 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area with the game tipping off at 6 p.m.