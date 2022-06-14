Warriors fans have great reaction to Draymond Green crashing into front row

Fans have great reaction after Draymond crashes into front row originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The difference in energy for Draymond Green between Game 4 and Game 5 of the NBA Finals was clearly evident.

After an admittedly poor performance in the Warriors' win over the Boston Celtics on Friday, Green started the game at Chase Center on Monday with more force and purpose.

Green's hustle was evident three minutes into Game 5 when he deflected an outlet pass, chased after it and dove into the first row of fans to try to save the ball.

Green wasn't able to save the ball before stepping out of bounds, but he made the night for the fans he crashed into.

The lady in the front row was overjoyed despite having a professional basketball player barrel into her.

Green bounced back in the first quarter, finishing with four points, two assists, two rebounds and was a plus-14 in nine minutes. This is the version of Green the Warriors need if they want to beat the Celtics and win their fourth NBA title in eight years.