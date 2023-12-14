Warriors fans emotionally react to Draymond's indefinite suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The NBA indefinitely suspended Draymond Green on Wednesday, one night after the Warriors star struck Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic and was ejected from Golden State's 119-116 loss at Footprint Center.

With Green set to miss an undisclosed amount of games, Warriors fans rushed to social media with their reaction to the shocking development.

Need a Free Draymond shirt — Blake Anderson (@UncleBlazer) December 14, 2023

I find this sad. Understandable but sad. Draymond is a unique player and the league is a lot more fun when he's playing https://t.co/TLYDexKpGg — Trysta Krick🐺 (@Trysta_Krick) December 14, 2023

Need Draymond doing 7 sessions a day https://t.co/yEXwyTq134 — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) December 14, 2023

It was obvious the moment it happened last night that he’d get more than five games because the NBA was fed up in November. But “indefinitely” sounds like some in the league office wanted him gone for the season and they couldn’t come to an agreement. Yet. https://t.co/5CeTMn0Ebr — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) December 14, 2023

This is doing too much https://t.co/d1rwib6oxN — P-Lo (@p_lo) December 14, 2023

How long Green will be sidelined remains to be seen, but his latest episode is the last thing the Warriors needed as they look to reverse their fortunes after a turbulent 10-13 start to the season.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast