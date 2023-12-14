Advertisement

Warriors fans emotionally react to Draymond's indefinite suspension

Jordan Elliott
·1 min read
The NBA indefinitely suspended Draymond Green on Wednesday, one night after the Warriors star struck Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic and was ejected from Golden State's 119-116 loss at Footprint Center.

With Green set to miss an undisclosed amount of games, Warriors fans rushed to social media with their reaction to the shocking development.

How long Green will be sidelined remains to be seen, but his latest episode is the last thing the Warriors needed as they look to reverse their fortunes after a turbulent 10-13 start to the season.

