Warriors fan goes viral trying to calm down Draymond Green after Game 4 foul

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tristi Rodriguez
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Memphis Grizzlies
    Memphis Grizzlies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Draymond Green
    Draymond Green
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Dubs fan goes viral trying to calm down Draymond after foul originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green wasn’t happy with a foul called on him late in the first half of the Warriors’ second-round playoff matchup vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, and an unexpected bystander tried to come to his rescue.

As a frustrated Green walked over to the sideline to plead his case to the official, a fan sitting courtside tried to calm Green down.

With what looked like a glass of wine in her right hand, the woman tried to wave Green down and prevent him from getting a technical foul.

The video of the interaction was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media.

The woman was dubbed “Wine Mom” and the video has gathered a great response on Twitter.

RELATED: Grizzlies' Jenkins 'curious' again after late non-call in Game 4

There aren’t many who can cool off an angry Green, but Wine Mom certainly did what she could as Green walked away from the 101-98 win technical-free.

Recommended Stories