Warriors fan goes viral trying to calm down Draymond Green after Game 4 foul

Dubs fan goes viral trying to calm down Draymond after foul originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green wasn’t happy with a foul called on him late in the first half of the Warriors’ second-round playoff matchup vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, and an unexpected bystander tried to come to his rescue.

As a frustrated Green walked over to the sideline to plead his case to the official, a fan sitting courtside tried to calm Green down.

With what looked like a glass of wine in her right hand, the woman tried to wave Green down and prevent him from getting a technical foul.

This fan wanted to prevent Draymond from getting T'd up

The video of the interaction was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media.

The woman was dubbed “Wine Mom” and the video has gathered a great response on Twitter.

There aren’t many who can cool off an angry Green, but Wine Mom certainly did what she could as Green walked away from the 101-98 win technical-free.