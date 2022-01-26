Warriors fall to No. 4 in latest NBA power rankings from Rookie Wire

After a rough road swing, the Golden State Warriors returned to the Bay Area for a much-needed seven-game homestand. Through four games, the Warriors have posted a 3-1 record, with their only loss coming to the Indiana Pacers in overtime.

While the Warriors are still struggling to find the bottom of the net on offense, they were able to squeeze a tight win out on Sunday over the Utah Jazz behind a gritty defensive performance.

Following their win over the Jazz on Sunday, the Warriors landed at No. 4 on the latest edition of power rankings from Rookie Wire. Since last week, the Warriors slipped one spot from No. 3 on the power rankings.

After hitting a bit of a rough patch, the Warriors look to be back on track after winning three out of their last four at home. Stephen Curry is in the midst of a little shooting slump, converting on just 29.9% from 3-point range in January, but hit a game-winner over the Rockets on Friday. They finish up a seven-game homestand with Dallas, Minnesota and Brooklyn this week.

The Miami Heat were the latest team to jump the Warriors in Rookie Wire’s power rankings. Along with the Heat, the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies ranked in front of the Warriors on Rookie Wire’s list.

The Warriors will have the chance to move up in the power rankings with a pair of tough matchups during the week ahead. Golden State will meet both the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets before the end of the week, two teams in Rookie Wire’s top 10.

