Warriors fall to Madison Southern on walk-off

May 17—The Southwestern Warriors finished off their regular season with a trip to Madison Southern on Thursday, with the game being very high-scoring. Southwestern was on top 10-9 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but a walk-off RBI single from freshman Lexie Keener doomed the Warriors as they fell 11-10, snapping a three-game winning streak.

Kylie Dalton led the way with three RBI's, with Brynn Troxell, Jordyn McDonald and Macie Gwin each chipping in two RBI's apiece. Abigail Whitescarver had one RBI in the loss. Gwin also added a home run to her tally for the season. Troxell stole two bases over the course of the game, with Chloe Carroll stealing one as well. Carroll, Arabella Lowery and Hanah Ellis each added hits in the contest. Jayla Singleton went five and one-third innings in the start, allowing nine runs on five hits with seven walks and three strikeouts. McDonald earned the loss, pitching one inning and allowing two runs on four hits with one walk. Madison Southern was led by freshman Taylor Reeves with three RBI's.

Southwestern finishes the regular season with a record of 23-10 and will begin their postseason on Monday, as they host McCreary Central in the 48th District Tournament at 6 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.