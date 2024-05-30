Warriors fall just short in region loss to Garrard

May 30—HARRODSBURG — The Southwestern Warriors have been in the last three regional finals, but in order to make it there this season, they first had to get past Garrard County in the first round of the region tournament. Southwestern had to be feeling good with their draw heading into the game, but a star-making performance from junior pitcher Emily Hounshell prevented the Warriors from making much solid contact on the ball. Despite having the bases loaded down one run in the bottom of the final inning, the Warriors ultimately fell to the Lady Lions 2-1, bringing an early end to their season and snapping their regional final appearance streak.

Abigail Whitescarver made a fantastic catch in foul territory for the first out of the game. Senior Keannah Childress was able to reach safely after being hit by a pitch, with Childress making it all the way to third following an error. A second Jayla Singleton strikeout of the frame got the Warriors out of the early jam, however. Southwestern couldn't get anything going in the bottom of the first, with Hounshell picking up her first strikeout of the night.

It was a very quick top of the second for the Warriors, as Singleton threw just six pitches in retiring the side in order. Jordyn McDonald recorded the first hit of the ball game after legging out a single in the infield. After McDonald stole second, a Zoie Lowery single gave the Warriors runners on the corners with one out. Garrard was able to get out of the scoring chance with two straight outs however.

Freshman Destiny Logan was able to strike a double to deep right field in the top of the third inning, although Arabella Lowery soon had a fantastic throw to Chloe Carroll that picked her off in between bases. Southwestern didn't fare much better in the bottom of the inning, with Kylie Dalton the lone Warrior to make it to base courtesy of a walk.

Hounshell was walked to begin the fourth. The scoreless tie was soon broken as Childress had another double, this one to left field, to score the first run of the game and give the Lions the 1-0 advantage. Childress, with one out on the board, was able to easily score following a wild pitch before a single from freshman Jazlyn Shelton. The Warriors were able to get out of the half-inning without any more damage coming across, although now they were facing a 2-0 hole. Zoie Lowery had her second single of the game in the bottom of the frame, but another Hounshell strikeout brought the inning to a close.

In the top of the fifth, the Warriors were able to get three straight outs, with Singleton adding two strikeouts in a row. A Carroll double to deep center with two outs gave the home team a runner in scoring position. Dalton was intentionally walked before Whitescarver took a pitch to the head to load the bases up. A fantastic chance for the Warriors to score came to a quick end as the next batter up hit a pop fly for the final out.

Singleton finally settled into the pitcher's mound in the top of the sixth, striking out three straight batters to retire the side. McDonald had a great hot tp center for a double, with the sophomore advancing to third after the throw. A sacrifice fly from Macie Gwin was deep enough to score McDonald for the first Southwestern run of the ball game, but they were held to just the one run as it was now 2-1 in favor of Garrard County entering the seventh.

It was three up and three down for the Lady Lions in the top of the seventh, with Southwestern now down to their final three outs. A Hounshell strikeout recorded the first out, before Carroll was able to reach safely on a walk, advancing to second after some clever base running. Dalton was also walked before a fielder's choice got the lead runner out at third, bringing the Warriors down to their final out. Brynn Troxell loaded up the bases after drawing the walk, with the game-tying run now at third. However, an infield hit from McDonald just wasn't deep enough, with a runner being tagged out at third to bring the game to a close as Southwestern fell short with a 2-1 loss to Garrard.

Gwin had the lone RBI in the game for the Warriors, with Carroll, McDonald and Zoie Lowery also adding hits. Carroll and McDonald each had a stolen base as well. Singleton, despite earning the loss on the mound, pitched well, especially as a freshman in her first regional tournament game, as she allowed two runs on three hits with one walk and nine strikeouts. Garrard County was led by Childress and her lone RBI.

Southwestern finishes the season with a record of 25-11, but make no mistake, the future is bright for the Warriors. Best of luck to seniors Hanah Ellis and Haley Raleigh in all of their future endeavors.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.