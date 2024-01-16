Advertisement

Warriors fall to Grizzlies 116-107 in Draymond Green's return

NBC Sports Bay Area

After missing the last 16 games due to a suspension, Draymond Green returned to the court as the Warriors took on the Grizzlies. However, the Warriors still lost to a short-handed Memphis side 116-107.

