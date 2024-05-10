Warriors fall to Corbin

May 9—After winning three of their last four, the Warriors of Southwestern were playing some quality baseball heading into their Tuesday contest against Corbin. However, despite leading 1-0 after the first inning, Southwestern couldn't keep up with the Redhounds in a 5-1 loss.

Jonah Brock had the lone RBI for the Warriors, with Pierce Jasper and Cameron Shipp also adding hits. Daniel Case and Jayce Gager each had a stolen base in the game. Shipp had the loss on the mound, going three and one-third innings while allowing four runs on five hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Jayden Taylor went two and two-third innings in relief, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and one strikeout. Corbin was led by senior Mikey Neal with two RBI's.

Southwestern falls to 11-17 and will next travel to Somerset for a game against the Briar Jumpers on Friday at 6 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.