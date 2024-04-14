Warriors to face Kings in elimination game in NBA Play-In Tournament

(KRON) — It’s another winner-take-all elimination game between NorCal rivals Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. Just like Game 7 of last year’s first-round playoff series, these two teams will fight for their playoff lives in this year’s NBA Play-In Tournament.

The 10-seed Warriors will face the 9-seed Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT. The game will be televised on TNT.

The winner moves on to play another game for a spot to clinch the eighth and final seed in the Western Conference playoffs while the loser will have their season end. If the Warriors win, they will face the loser of the Pelicans-Lakers game, which is also on Tuesday.

As the No. 10 seed, the Warriors will have to play all potential NBA Play-In Tournament games on the road. Golden State’s road record this season is 25-16, which is better than its 21-20 record at home.

In Game 7 of the 2023 playoff series, the Warriors beat the Kings 120-100 in Sacramento behind Stephen Curry’s 50 points. The Warriors would lose to the Lakers in six games in the next round.

