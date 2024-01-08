Warriors eyeing Thurman to fill spot

Jan. 8—Dennis Thurman, Dan Morrison and Jeff Reinebold are the top candidates to join the University of Hawaii football team's coaching staff, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has learned.

No decision has been finalized.

But if approved, they would fill vacancies created when UH declined to extend the expiring contracts of offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker, co-defensive coordinator Eti Ena and cornerbacks coach Steve Irvine. UH is tentatively scheduled to begin 15 spring practices on Jan. 29.

Also, two transfers—Boston College running back Cam'ron "Cam " Barfield and USC defensive back Fabian Ross—have accepted UH scholarship offers and are expected to join the Rainbow Warriors as early as this week. Today is the first day of UH's spring semester.

Thurman was a two-time All-America safety with USC who played nine NFL seasons, most notably with the Dallas Cowboys. His long-time coaching career included serving as defensive coordinator for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. In 2023, he was the University of Colorado's director of quality control /defense under head coach Deion Sanders. Thurman is a candidate for the dual role of defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach.

Morrison earned the nickname as "Smooth " because of his direct but easy-going coaching style. Morrison was quarterbacks coach during all nine seasons of June Jones' tenure as UH head coach through the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Morrison worked directly with three of UH's record-setting quarterbacks—Timmy Chang, Nick Rolovich and 2007 Heisman Trophy finalist Colt Brennan.

Morrison was one of five UH staff members who moved to Dallas when Jones was named SMU's head coach in 2008.

Last year, Morrison volunteered as an off-the-field consultant to Chang, who is entering his third year as UH head coach. Morrison was instrumental in helping quarterback Brayden Schager's development. Schager grew up in Highland Park, a city bordering Dallas, where Morrison has lived for 16 years.

As coach at Santa Monica High in 1973, Morrison's starting quarterback was Thurman, who also played safety.

Reinebold is a dynamic coach and recruiter who helped construct the Warrior roster that was undefeated during the 2007 regular season. As defensive line coach for two UH seasons, Reinebold coached future NFL draft picks Ikaika Alama-Francis, Melila Purcell, David Veikune, and recruited cornerback Ryan Mouton. The Warriors' 2007 secondary featured Reinebold-recruited cornerbacks Mouton, Myron Newberry and Gerard Lewis, and safeties Jacob Patek.

Reinebold served as a UH consultant in 2022.

Last year, Reinebold was special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

Meanwhile, the Warriors added two transfers who will be able to participate in the offseason conditioning program and spring training. Barfield and Ross each have three remaining UH seasons of eligibility.

Barfield and Ross are 2022 graduates of Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas. The Warriors' spring roster now features six players from Bishop Gorman, the 2023 national champion, including quarterback Micah Alejado.

Barfield is 5-7, 190 pounds and is capable of back squatting 450 pounds. "I was looking for a better opportunity, an explosive offense like (Hawaii's ), " Barfield said. "And I wanted to reunite with some of the Bishop Gorman players."

Barfield projects to compete as a running back, slotback or hybrid slashback.

Ross was a 4-star prospect as a high school senior. He played in the 2022 Polynesian Bowl. Ross is 6 feet and 200 pounds and can play corner or nickelback.