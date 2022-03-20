Warriors exploring free agency after James Wiseman injury update

Kerith Burke: Following the news of knee swelling for James Wiseman, Kerr said Bob Myers and his group are “constantly looking at options” at who might be available to help. Don’t expect another Bogut return though. “Nothing like that on the horizon.”

Source: Twitter @KerithBurke

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Following the news of knee swelling for James Wiseman, Kerr said Bob Myers and his group are “constantly looking at options” at who might be available to help. Don’t expect another Bogut return though. “Nothing like that on the horizon.” – 6:58 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Hopping on the @957thegame airwaves for the next three hours. Heavy Dubs talk! Wiseman worries? Steph injury updates. Turn me up and Whitey Gleason up!!!!! pic.twitter.com/m16KxiBuEz – 1:06 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

The Warriors will be without Stephen Curry (foot), James Wiseman (G League rehab assignment), Gary Payton II (knee) and Andre Iguodala (back) tonight vs. Spurs.

Moody Moses (shoulder) is questionable.

The Warriors’ record the last three seasons without Stephen Curry is 18-57. – 11:57 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Warriors’ Wiseman suffers setback in comeback, will not play Sunday in G-League nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/19/war… – 7:01 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

The Warriors have not made any decision on whether or not to shut James Wiseman down for the rest of the season. – 4:01 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Per Warriors coach Steve Kerr: James Wiseman’s knee swelling has shut down his rehab for now. Won’t go on road trip next week. No decision about rest of season. Says Wiseman is ‘understandably disappointed.’ – 4:00 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

James Wiseman’s return to the Warriors has stalled, sources tell @Marcus Thompson and me. Swelling in his right knee. Not practicing with the Warriors the past two days, as initially planned. Won’t play in Santa Cruz tomorrow. Status beyond uncertain. theathletic.com/news/warriors-… – 3:15 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Kerr said he’s unsure right now if James Wiseman will join the Warriors on their upcoming roadtrip, after Wiseman plays in his fourth G League game this weekend. – 4:35 PM

