Warriors expected Draymond Green to remain with franchise a

Draymond Green’s season was a rollercoaster of emotions, both for him and his teammates. The Golden State Warriors veteran served two suspensions, was ejected four times, and dealt with multiple injury issues. However, he also formed a fearsome partnership with Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins when operating as Steve Kerr’s small-ball center. He then thrived as a forward next to Trayce Jackson-Davis in a defensive-minded lineup.

When speaking to the media on Thursday (April 18), Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. noted that he expects Green to remain with the Warriors heading into next season. The veteran forward’s value to the roster continues to be irreplaceable despite his questionable antics from time to time.

“Yeah, I think in terms of having [Draymond] back, I think very, very high likelihood,” Dunleavy said. “I can’t imagine a scenario where he’s not back. Could be wrong, but, man, he’s signed up under contract, we value him, he’s a core piece of what we do. So, fully expect him to be back…I think we won over 60 percent of the games he played in this year, so you know how meaningful he is to winning, and he’ll continue to do so.”

Green signed a four-year $100 million deal last summer. He has three years remaining on that deal. Golden State likely expects him to see out the remainder of his career with the franchise, especially if he continues to impact winning at a high level.

Golden State is expected to make some changes to its rotation during the offseason. However, it would appear Green will remain off the table in any potential trade negotiations, as he still projects to be an important part of the team’s core.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire