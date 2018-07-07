Warriors expected to add much-needed shooting depth after Jazz cut Jonas Jerebko

The Warriors are reportedly set to fill one of their few roster holes on Monday by signing former Utah Jazz shooter Jonas Jerebko. (AP Photo/Kim Raff)

Trying to find flaws in the Golden State Warriors roster is the definition of nitpicking.

But for all of the star power in their starting rotation, the Warriors have sacrificed depth and sometimes struggled last season to find reliable shooting from the bench. It showed in the playoffs when the Houston Rockets pushed them to the brink in the Western Conference finals.

Report: Golden State looks to former Jazz shooter

Golden State is expected to address that roster hole on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The Utah Jazz waved forward Jonas Jerebko, and Golden State is expected to sign him after he clears waivers.

Forward Jonas Jerebko plans to sign with the Golden State Warriors upon clearing waivers on Monday, league sources tell ESPN. Jerebko has a $4.2M salary that would need to be guaranteed if he's claimed. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2018





Jerebko is a veteran stretch four and a reliable shooter who could provide the Warriors a 3-point threat off the bench for 10-15 minutes per game. The 31-year-old is a 36.3 percent shooter from distance for his career and hit 41.4 percent of his 3-pointers coming off the Jazz bench last season.

Jonas Jerebko could play Nick Young role off the bench

Golden State did not bring back guard Nick Young, who was a primary shooting option off the bench last season. While Jerebko doesn’t play the same position, he could play a similar role for the Warriors.

Critics of the DeMarcus Cousins signing point to the fact that Golden State could have used that money to address its bench woes instead of adding a piece who is likely to miss significant time and may not be the same player when he returns from an Achilles tendon tear.

Signing Jerebko would help fill that void.

