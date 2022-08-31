Warriors expect Moses Moody to 'fill the stat sheet up' in 2022-23 season

Dubs expect Moody to 'fill the stat sheet up' this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the Warriors' core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green a year older, youngsters like Moses Moody are going to need to step up during the 2022-23 NBA season in order to help Golden State attempt to repeat as champs.

The expectations for Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Jordan Poole are sky-high entering the upcoming season, and the Warriors have an idea of what the No. 14 overall pick in last year's draft will be able to contribute.

"I'm telling you, [Moody's] going to fill the stat sheet up," a Warriors staffer recently told The San Francisco Chronicle's C.J. Holmes. "He’s just going to continue to get better and make plays."

Buried on the depth chart on a veteran-laden team last season, Moody averaged 4.4 points and 1.5 rebounds in 11.7 minutes in 52 games as a rookie.

But the Warriors weren't as active in free agency as fans would have liked because of the presence of Moody, Kuminga and Wiseman, who all should see considerable increases in their roles this season.

With Gary Payton II no longer on the roster, Moody should be able to take some of those minutes while playing on the second unit.

The 20-year-old Moody showed the Warriors what he's capable of during the Las Vegas Summer League when he scored 34 points in a loss to the New York Knicks. He went 8-of-13 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

If Moody can accomplish what the Warriors believe he's capable of this season, the team should be in very good shape as the season progresses towards the playoffs.

