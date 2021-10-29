Warriors exercise James Wiseman, Jordan Poole contract options

Warriors pick up contract options for both Wiseman and Poole originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors did the expected Friday by picking up the fourth-year contract option for guard Jordan Poole and the third-year contract option for center James Wiseman, the club announced.

Warriors Exercise Contract Options On Jordan Poole and James Wiseman pic.twitter.com/lRNs2E43ew — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 29, 2021

The move ensures that both Poole and Wiseman will be on the roster for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Both Wiseman and Poole, along with 2021 first-round draft picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, are expected to be building blocks for the next era of Warriors basketball.

Poole, the Warriors' 2019 first-round pick, struggled early in his career but showed flashes late last season and shot the lights out during the preseason this year. With Klay Thompson still rehabbing his torn Achilles, the Warriors need Poole to be a competent backcourt mate for Steph Curry who can space the floor alongside the two-time NBA MVP and be the primary option with the second unit when Curry sits.

Poole starred during the Warriors' Opening Night win over the Los Angeles Lakers, but has struggled in the four games since. Curry offered the young guard some advice and support after the Warriors' 104-101 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

"Always having a lot of conversations, a lot of feedback back and forth on what it means to be consistent every night," Curry said after the game. "For him, he wants it really bad. He wants to be great in this league. You can see it. But it takes time, and for him, it's understanding that you don't have to press every night, especially when you're on other teams' scouting reports and they are going to try to take you away from your patterns and sweet spots.

"And especially when he's out there with the second unit. He's the featured guy so he's going to see a lot more attention. It's just about not forcing anything and understanding that the game is going to come because he is super talented and has all the skill set in the world to put the ball in the basket, play make. He sees the court really well. You just can't press.

"Usually that starts between the ears and just having a vision with what you are trying to do every night, not worrying about the end result like it has to be a certain stat line. It's just you know you play well and you impact the game and he'll figure that out."

As for Wiseman, the second-year center has yet to play this season as he continues to rehab from a meniscus injury that ended his rookie season early. But barring any setbacks, the 20-year-old big man could return in mid-to-late November.

Wiseman had moments during a turbulent rookie campaign, but injuries and COVID-19 protocols never allowed him to truly find a groove. Wiseman's return will give the Warriors a much-needed lob threat at the rim and someone who can help them crash the glass on both ends of the floor.

As expected, both Poole and Wiseman are part of the Warriors' future plans.

