Warriors' Eric Paschall posts video of dunk on James Harden amid break

Drew Shiller
NBC Sports BayArea

On Feb. 20, the Warriors got crushed at home by the Houston Rockets, 135-105.

You might remember the fact that Russell Westbrook got ejected midway through the fourth quarter.

You almost might remember Eric Paschall dunking all over James Harden a couple of minutes into the second quarter. It's clear that the Warriors' rookie forward doesn't forget the play, either.

With the NBA suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus shutdown, Paschall has been very active on social media. 

Considering he is not allowed to use the Chase Center facilities and can't work on his game, it's completely understandable for the 23-year-old to turn to Instagram and Twitter to pass the time.

Thanks for the content, Mr. Paschall.

