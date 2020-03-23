Warriors' Eric Paschall posts video of dunk on James Harden amid break

On Feb. 20, the Warriors got crushed at home by the Houston Rockets, 135-105.

You might remember the fact that Russell Westbrook got ejected midway through the fourth quarter.

Klay wasn't having any of it after Russ got T'd up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/co1N3EajWN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 21, 2020

You almost might remember Eric Paschall dunking all over James Harden a couple of minutes into the second quarter. It's clear that the Warriors' rookie forward doesn't forget the play, either.

Can't help but laugh at the highlight Eric Paschall posted to Instagram to express how much he misses basketball ... 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2SCnVxiU6Q — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 23, 2020

With the NBA suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus shutdown, Paschall has been very active on social media.

Considering he is not allowed to use the Chase Center facilities and can't work on his game, it's completely understandable for the 23-year-old to turn to Instagram and Twitter to pass the time.

Thanks for the content, Mr. Paschall.

