Warriors' Eric Paschall pinpoints most amazing thing about Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic already is one of the best players in the NBA.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft is averaging 28.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.

"Honestly, the thing that gets me the most is he's only 20 years old," Warriors rookie Eric Paschall told reporters Friday in Chicago. "Like, that's ridiculous.

"This is my first year -- it's his second -- and I'm older than him."

Doncic will turn 21 on Feb. 28, while Paschall turned 23 on Nov. 4.

The two will face off Friday night in the Rising Stars Game at NBA All-Star Weekend.

"Very good player, very smart player," Paschall said of Doncic. "Knows how to control the game and plays at his own pace. It's very impressive to do that. He's been playing pro since he was like 15. It's wild.

"Very, very, very good player."

Very, very, very ,very, very true.

