Warriors' Eric Paschall defends Damion Lee against 'slandering' fans

Sometimes, fans forget that it's just a game and that the people playing the game are humans.

Humans make mistakes. We aren't perfect.

The final 30 seconds of the Warriors' loss to the Raptors on Thursday night were not the finest of Damion Lee's NBA career.

With the Warriors trailing by four late in the game, Lee missed two free throws, missed a 3-pointer, fumbled a pass and committed a clear-path foul that ended the Warriors chances of winning.

It was a tough moment for the third-year player.

But some people on social media took things too far. Here's just one example:

@Dami0nLee that was maybe the worst sequence to put ur team into position to win a game I ever seen. U missed both foul shots and then u miss 2 straight dead center no one around u 3s with time left on the clock to make a stop and have another shot and u choked. Choked like, like — Forest Bondurant (@Doc_32M) March 6, 2020

Rookie forward came to Lee's defense on the court during the game and on Twitter after the game.

People over here slandering @Dami0nLee but my man played a hell of a game! Some of y'all don't understand this mans journey! Not everyone can be perfect! One of realest I've ever met! We back Saturday! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) March 6, 2020

Lee's wife, Sydel Curry-Lee, wasn't having it either with fans and responded to a few after the game;

As his wife...That's a horrible thing to say...ima leave it at that ma'am — Sydel Curry-Lee (@SydelCurryLee) March 6, 2020

23pts, 5 reb, 3 ast — Sydel Curry-Lee (@SydelCurryLee) March 6, 2020

The 27-year-old Lee has overcome two torn ACLs, spent quite a bit of time in the G League, played on 10-day contracts and was a two-way player last year.

He earned a guaranteed three-year contract from the Warriors in January.

Those people criticizing Lee on social media for what happened Thursday should remember that the man has earned his spot in the NBA the hard way.

Paschall and Curry-Lee are right. Lee doesn't deserve this criticism.

Keep your head up, young man. You'll have plenty of opportunities to prove the haters wrong.

