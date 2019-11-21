Warriors' Eric Paschall added one item to diet to deal with NBA grind

Eric Paschall is a physical specimen.

It's absolutely incredible that the Warriors rookie -- who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds -- is able to do this:

Eric Paschall just dunked on three Mavs by coming to a jump stop and going up off two feet pic.twitter.com/dikFBQijfo — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) November 21, 2019

In order to create these kinds of highlights, it's imperative to take care of your body.

"I feel like I'm adjusting well; as long as you hydrate properly, that helps a lot," Paschall recently explained to Alex Shultz of GQ." I used to be a Gatorade guy, but now I drink a lot of water-especially sparkling water.

"I'm really big on sparkling water. I have a lot of that in my house. I don't know why some people don't like it, I think it's great."

Sorry Eric, but I'd personally go with still water over sparkling water 366 days a year (we have a Feb. 29 in 2020).

But the No. 41 overall pick in the 2019 draft should stick with sparkling because it's clearly helping his game.

You know what else is paying dividends? A good diet.

"I just eat whatever the (team) chef makes," Paschall told GQ. "We always have a brunch before we get on the plane to travel, so for that, I try to have a bacon, egg, and cheese, or turkey bacon, or maybe some chicken meatballs.

"If it's a game day, I'll eat some light carbs, but otherwise, I'll stay away from them, because I don't digest them as well. I'm pretty disciplined about that stuff. After practice, they'll usually make us something like salmon with broccoli and squash. If you want carbs they have sweet potatoes-lighter stuff.

"Honestly though, I was a picky eater growing up. When I was younger, I loved french fries. As I got older, I started to expand my palate a lot more, and I've gotten better at avoiding certain foods. There are healthy alternatives to everything now, so I'm always looking for those."

Through Golden State's first 16 games, Paschall is averaging 17.1 points and 4.9 rebounds, while shooting over 50 percent from the field.

Thank you, H2O.

Warriors' Eric Paschall added one item to diet to deal with NBA grind originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area