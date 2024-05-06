Warriors edge Eagles for CVC Lake Division Tournament title in boys tennis

May 5—Staff Report

Helped by three singles championships, the Edgewood Warriors captured the Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division boys tennis tournament title on Saturday at Lakeside High School.

The Warriors, Geneva, Jefferson and Lakeside were all in attendance.

Edgewood scored 18 points, followed by Geneva with 16, Edgewood 10 and Lakeside six.

The Warriors received wins from Noah Vencill at first singles; Robbie DiGiacomo, second singles and Vinnie DeGeorge, third singles.

"I'm so incredibly proud of my team," Edgewood coach Renee Mattson said. "They really work hard during the offseason. They've practiced all year every chance they could get and winning the CVC was their big team goal this year."

Mattson has been with these players since they were in middle school.

"I can't name a group of more dedicated individuals," she said. "They truly deserved this win. A big thanks to my assistant coach, Louis Murphy. We couldn't have done it without him."

In the finals, Vencill defeated Geneva's Isaac Riddell 6-3, 6-1; DiGiacomo topped Jefferson's Brandon Furman 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 and DeGeorge beat LJ Stark 6-3, 6-2.

The Eagles won both doubles matches.

Myles Colgan and isaiah Rose downed Edgewood's Carter Howard and Brady Vencill 6-2, 6-2 at first doubles, while Pooh Amphonkiat and Logan Willsey blanked Nick DeFazio and Evan Rantanen 6-0, 6-0.

Lakeside's Owen Meaney placed third at third singles.

The tournament equals 50 percent of the CVC title.

By winning, Edgewood has clinched at least a partial share of the conference title.

They have a chance to become outright champions with win in their last dual match against Geneva. If the Eagles win that match, the two teams will be co-champs, as Geneva will have captured the regular-season crown.

The Dragons are playing in the Division I sectional tournament at Solon today. Madison is at the same site.

Edgewood, Jefferson, Saint John and Geneva are all participating in the Division II sectional tournament.

The Warriors, Falcons and Heralds are at the Solon site on Tuesday, while the Eagles will play at Boardman on Wednesday.

In regular-season actin this afternoon, the Eagles are scheduled to play at Gilmour Academy and the Heralds go against Brecksville at home.

At Solon, Noah Vencill is the fourth seed singles.

Colgan and Rose are a third seed in doubles at Boardman.