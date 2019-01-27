Warriors edge Celtics for 10th straight win

The streaking Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 115-111 in NBA action on Saturday.

Kevin Durant led all scorers with 33 points and nine rebounds as reigning champions the Warriors extended their winning streak to 10 games.

Stephen Curry missed his first three shots from deep, but went on to nail five in a row on his way to 24 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kyrie Irving continued his hot streak with 32 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, but his team could not hit a big shot down the stretch to take the lead.

The Celtics had their five-game winning streak snapped at home.

Okafor enjoys career night

Jahlil Okafor posted a career-high 24 points and 15 rebounds for the New Orleans Pelicans in a 126-114 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Mike Conley amassed 22 points and 11 assists to help the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers 106-103.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic dominated with 32 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists in a 126-110 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, who were without Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler.

Morris highlights Celtics' struggles

Marcus Morris scored nine points on three-of-12 shooting in a Celtics loss.

Elfrid Payton scored six points on three-of-13 shooting for the Pelicans.

Harris slices through 76ers

Gary Harris pulled out this elusive move on the break to finish with a slam against the 76ers.

New Orleans were not ready for this touch pass from Marco Belinelli to Pau Gasol.

Saturday's results

San Antonio Spurs 126-114 New Orleans Pelicans

Memphis Grizzlies 106-103 Indiana Pacers

Golden State Warriors 115-111 Boston Celtics

Denver Nuggets 126-110 Philadelphia 76ers

Portland Trail Blazers 120-111 Atlanta Hawks

Bucks at Thunder

Story continues

The Milwaukee Bucks will take their six-game winning streak to Oklahoma City on Sunday. The Thunder are riding a four-game winning streak of their own. Both sides are gaining steam, so the game should make for a competitive contest between two top playoff contenders.