Warriors edge Blue Streaks with run in bottom of eighth

May 18—MENTOR — Alyssa Lavdis and Madison's defense held the No. 2 seed scoreless through seven innings.

A bunt, an error, and a walk gave the Warriors their best scoring opportunity of the afternoon in the bottom of the eighth. With the bases loaded and no outs, a hard hit liner by Madeline Schmeiser went over the third baseman's head to drive in the winning run and give Walsh Jesuit the 1-0 win in Monday's district semifinal at Mentor High School.

"We pitched well, and I thought we played defense pretty well," Madison coach Arthur Rose said. "We were prepared for most of the things they were going to do. They got the big hit, and we didn't."

Walsh Jesuit's Natalie Susa held Madison to three hits. Most of the Blue Streaks at-bats ended in slow rolling ground balls that were quickly fielded and thrown to first. Madison had a runner in scoring position on three separate occasions, each of which ended with a ground out.

"She did a good job late in the count of jamming us quite often," Rose said of Susa. "We weren't able to get the barrel of the bat on it. She came inside quite a bit, and we just weren't quick enough to get out in front of it and hit one down the line."

Lavdis threw a plethora of pitches and started working her change-up late in the count, especially in the final two innings, and the fielders produced a couple highlight worthy catches.

Lavdis allowed seven hits, and limited the Warriors to three legitimate scoring chances. The first scoring chance came in the bottom of the third. With one out and runners on second and third, Schmeiser hit a fly ball down the third baseline. Left fielder Savannah Watren tracked the ball and made the diving catch. She rifled a throw to third after the runner didn't realize she made the highlight-worthy catch. The play saved at least two runs from scoring.

The second game-altering defensive play was in the bottom of the seventh. Zoey Schmitt hit a long fly ball to the warning track in right field, but rightfielder Nadia Cruz made the running catch a few feet before the wall to record the first out of the inning. Lavdis struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

Story continues

"[Watren's] catch, Nadia's catch against the fence toward the end, those plays kept us playing," Rose said. "That keeps you in the game."

Lavdis' pitching kept Walsh off balance, and the Blue Streaks' shifting defense limited bunting.

Out of the Warriors' seven hits, just one came from a bunt.

"They're an extremely good bunting team," Rose said. "I thought we did a great job taking their bunting game away.

"That's the No. 1 thing we wanted to do to be competitive in this game was make sure they can't bunt."

Though Madison entered Monday's matchup as the 15-seed underdog, the Blue Streaks had a tough non-conference schedule to prepare for an opponent like Walsh.

"We played a tremendously difficult out of conference schedule, and we play in the toughest conference around," Rose said. "We've been doing this game all year. Tuscarawas Central Catholic ended the same way ...

"All those tough teams prepared us to at least stay competitive in this. One hit ... one hit ... one hit in a couple of those innings and we're going to the championship, but congrats to them."