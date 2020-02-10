Warriors' dynasty 'was totally fraudulent,' FS1 analyst Rob Parker says

There are hot takes, and then there's this.

Rob Parker, a contributor on FS1's "Undisputed," went off on the Warriors during his recent spot on the show saying Golden State's dynasty is no longer -- especially with Kevin Durant now in Brooklyn.

"The Warriors dynasty was totally fraudulent. The only reason they had a dynasty was because KD joined the team. Steph, KD and Draymond won 1 championship and that was without Kyrie & K Love." - @RobParkerFS1pic.twitter.com/fDNfdmV2fL — FS1 (@FS1) February 10, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Read my lips, the Warriors dynasty, or whatever you want to call it, has been officially eliminated once Kevin Durant left," he said. "It's not happening. I do not see the Warriors winning anything, anytime soon."

Yikes. There's a lot to unpack here.

KD left the Warriors last year and headed to the Brooklyn Nets after three seasons with the Dubs. KD helped bring two NBA championships to the Bay Area while adding All-Star selections to his résumé along the way.

So yes, he's a phenomenal player, but he did not necessarily define the "dynasty" that Parker loves to talk rant about.

He mentioned Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green won just one championship before Durant's arrivals but failed to give Golden State's core three, along with Andre Iguodala their proper due. Those around him laughed at what he was saying, and rightfully so.

It appeared this added into what some of these shows tend to be -- clickbait.

Parker stressed there is a romanticism around the Warriors that they will once again be a team that returns to The Finals every year, but it appears fans are aware that this season will be used to rebuild and recharge.

Story continues

Andrew Wiggins showed promise in his Golden State debut against the Los Angeles Lakers, and knows the winning culture is there with the team -- perhaps just not at the moment.

[RELATED: Why Durant believes he became Bay legend with Warriors]

In addition to Durant's departure, Klay and Steph remain out with injury for an extended period of time.

We saw and heard you, Parker. But saying Steph is "not a big-time player," is ridiculous.

Warriors' dynasty 'was totally fraudulent,' FS1 analyst Rob Parker says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area