Warriors dynasty ending this year? Andre Iguodala gets philosophical originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Andre Iguodala is very sarcastic. Last year, he said he doesn't think he'll ever coach because his players probably wouldn't like all of his sarcastic comments.

The soon-to-be 35-year-old is intelligent, thoughtful, well-read and enlightened. When he wants to be engaging with the media, he's a fantastic quote.

The day after the Kevin Durant-Draymond Green argument in LA, he told Ethan Strauss of The Athletic: "Shaq and Kobe ain't like each other."

He also said this about the Warriors overcoming adversity:

Andre Iguodala postgame on the Warriors' current adversity: "I think it was an old school pimp that said: 'You can't climb a mountain if it's smooth.'" — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 14, 2018

When the team arrived at Madison Square Garden earlier this season, he jokingly said to Durant: "Welcome home."

In late November, he told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole: "I possibly have another year here - if we win. That's it. I know that. I'm fine with it ... that's if we win. If not ..."

Recently, he added another gem to his collection. When asked by The Athletic if this season will be the final chapter of the Warriors' dynasty, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP got philosophical and snarky.

"I'm just going to say ‘ya.' I might keep saying that. Matter fact I might tweet it." Is he being honest or kidding? Iguodala says, "What does honesty do anymore but put you in a vulnerable position to be taken advantage of?"

Is there a constant motivation to remain better than all, when you've been at this level for so long? "I've been reading Ecclesiastes. The more knowledge you have, the harder life becomes."

It sounds like Iguodala was in the mood to engage and have fun without actually answering the question or revealing anything too substantive.

In case you are curious, Wikipedia states the following:

"Ecclesiastes is one of 24 books of the Tanakh or Hebrew Bible, where it is classified as one of the Ketuvim (or "Writings"). Originally written c. 450–200 BCE, it is also among the canonical Wisdom Books in the Old Testament of most denominations of Christianity. The title Ecclesiastes is a Latin transliteration of the Greek translation of the Hebrew Kohelet, the pseudonym used by the author of the book."

Additionally:

"Ecclesiastes has had a deep influence on Western literature. It contains several phrases that have resonated in British and American culture, such as "eat, drink and be merry," "nothing new under the sun," "a time to be born and a time to die," and "vanity of vanities; all is vanity."

That concludes today's lesson. School is adjourned.

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller