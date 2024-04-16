Warriors drop lead late in loss to Wayne

Apr. 16—The Southwestern Warriors were hoping for a bounce-back performance on Monday after not scoring a run in Friday's loss to Russell County. They, rather unfortunately, ran into a red hot Wayne County team though and despite holding the lead for a majority of a low-scoring affair, they surrendered two runs in the final inning and fell to the Cardinals 3-2.

Jayden Taylor batted in the sole RBI for the Warriors, with Wyatt Morgan, Jonah Brock, Cameron Shipp and Daniel Case each having one hit apiece. Michael Miller and Jayce Gager each had a stolen base in the close loss for Southwestern. Shipp started off the game and was tremendous on the mound, allowing just one run on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Gager earned the loss, allowing the two runs in the seventh before Jonas Gallagher closed the game out allowing just one more hit.

Southwestern falls to 4-10 and will next travel to Wayne County on Tuesday before returning home to take on East Jessamine on Thursday.

