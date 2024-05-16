Warriors drop 9-6 decison to Aviators in D-II sectional final

May 16—Staff Report

ALLIANCE — The Edgewood Warriors battled the Alliance Aviators in a Division II sectional final tournament game on Wednesday at Aliance.

In the end, Alliance prevailed 9-6 to move on in the tournament.

The Warriors scored a run in the top of the first inning. The Aviators responded with two in the home half of the frame.

Edgewood drew to within 6-5 with two runs in the top of the fifth inning, but Alliance tallied three in the bottom of the frame to take a 9-5 lead.

The Warriors closed the game with a run in the top of the seventh.

Mason Feather, Logan Kray, Riley Baldwin and Caleb Johnson each posted two hits for Edgewood. Baldwin smacked a pair of doubles, while Feather drove in three runs.

The Warriors used four pitchers. Geno Measel took the loss. He went one inning and gave up four hits and two earned runs with one strikeout.

Edgewood closes the season at 10-12.

NDCL 10, MADISON 3

MADISON — The Lions erupted for 10 runs in the third inning to down the Blue Streaks in a D-II sectional final game.

Madison tallied a pair of runs in the third inning and added one more in the fifth.

Evan Smith led the Blue Streaks with two hits. He also drove in a run, along with Ben Amos and Dom Lawrence.

Nolan Thomas took the pitching loss. He went 2.1 innings and gave up seven earned runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Jack Montague earned the pitching win. He went four innings and allowed four hits, one earned run and two walks with five strikeouts.

Cain O'Boyle had three hits and two RBis for NDCL.

Madison, at 15-6, is scheduled to close the season against Kirtland on Friday at Classic Park in Eastlake.

GENEVA AT MARLINGTON PPD.

The Geneva at Alliance Marlington D-II sectional final game scheduled for Wednesday was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. today.