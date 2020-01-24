Warriors' Draymond Green won't be rooting for 49ers in Super Bowl 54

You can say a lot of things about Warriors forward Draymond Green. But 49ers fan is not among them.

After Friday's shootaround ahead of a matchup with the Indiana Pacers at Chase Center, Green was asked who he's rooting for in Super Bowl LIV.

Draymond was asked who he's rooting for in the SB. He said he hopes Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark: "No disrespect to the Niners. It's not personal." pic.twitter.com/En5emwxZpT — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) January 24, 2020

"It's definitely good to see the Niners having the success they're having," Green said to reporters. "Obviously for me, my brother is on Kansas City, Frank Clark, so I'm definitely rooting for him to get a Super Bowl. No disrespect to the Niners."

Green went on to explain that he's a Steelers fan, as he liked the black and gold color scheme during his younger days.

Even as his team has moved its headquarters into San Francisco, Green isn't going to pick against one of his close friends.

