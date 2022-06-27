What Warriors' Draymond Green told LeBron James after fourth NBA championship

What Draymond told LeBron after winning fourth NBA title originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green is breathing rarefied air.

That’s how he described his feeling after winning his fourth championship ring. Green believes that winning four titles is a special milestone, and at least one other NBA star with four titles agrees.

Green called up LeBron James recently, as he revealed on his podcast this week.

"I was on the phone with 'Bron the other day, and I'm just telling him like 'Bruh, going from three to four is insane,' and he was like 'Yo, I'm telling you, like, it's crazy," Green said

Green isn’t wrong. Only four other active players have four titles: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and James.

"It feels so night and day, like the rarefied air that we're in after winning the fourth one than winning the third one. ... It's just so rare,” Green said.

While James won his four championships with three different teams, Green’s road to four has to feel extra special given that he did it with the same team and core teammates.

The Warriors won three championships in quick succession in 2015, 2017 and 2018, but two injury-plagued seasons after the 2019 NBA Finals appearance had many doubting whether they would ever reach the big stage again.

But in 2022, still behind the trio of Curry, Thompson and Green, the Warriors claimed title No. 4.

For Green, it was worth a call to James – whose team the Warriors beat for three of those four titles – to reminisce about the rare feeling.

“That’s why when I won my fourth one I was just like, ‘Nah stop. I don't want to hear anything,’” Green said “We were just sitting there talking about the difference between … going from three to four is massive. I want to give a big shoutout to the guys who have four rings.”

