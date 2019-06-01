Warriors' Draymond Green thrilled to not be in Cleveland for NBA Finals

Draymond Green has only been in Toronto for the NBA Finals for a few days and aside from the Game 1 loss, he appears to be enjoying himself. His last moments on-court were spent in the face of Drake, the biggest celebrity in the building, and after taking the loss in the ensuing Instagram memes, he had a little fun by walking the streets in a sweater carrying the rapper’s OVO branded logo.

Above all of that and the thrill of competing for the sport’s top prize, Green is simply happy to not be in Cleveland.

Draymond is so excited not to be in Cleveland anymore 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XKzosuJXwU — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 1, 2019

“I feel something different because I’m not in Cleveland,” he said to the media on Saturday. “It’s definitely something different. We’ll just start with not in Cleveland. Definitely different.”

June in Ohio isn’t that bad, is it?

No matter what you think of the city, it’s understandable that Green would be bored of visiting Cleveland. The Warriors have ended each of their last four seasons with a showdown against the hometown Cavaliers, with Toronto finally providing a new backdrop for their pursuit of a third straight title.

Of course, players with so much on the line don’t generally think about geography while the game is going on.

“Playing in the Finals, you don’t spend much time thinking I’m in another country playing in the NBA Finals,” he said. “It’s just another game. When you step off the court and outside you realize, this is a nice city.”

Green will have a few more opportunities to walk the streets as the series continues, with his freshest OVO gear surely ready to go.

