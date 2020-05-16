Warriors' Draymond Green tells importance of Steph Curry's leadership

Draymond Green is far and away the most outspoken player on the Warriors roster. He is Golden State's vocal leader and also isn't afraid to mix it up with anyone who crosses one of his teammates.

But while Green confidently knows where he stands as a leader, he also emphasizes the importance of Steph Curry's leadership to the core of the team's identity.

"The leader of our team is Steph," Green told former WNBA star Candace Parker on Instagram Live. "He is extremely selfless, it's never about ‘what can I do for Steph?' Or how Steph feels or ‘can I get this shot,' obviously yes, he's gonna shoot the ball. But his worry is always everyone else, and it's never ‘me, me me.'

"When your leader is like that, everyone else, you have to fall in line. Not only did it shape our team, but it shaped the entire organization."

Curry unquestionably is the face of the franchise, leading a franchise that had gone decades without a championship and creating one of the league's most dominant dynasties of all time. Green played an essential role in that run once he joined the team in 2012, but it all started with Curry and his infamous "we will figure this thing out" tweet early in his rookie season.

Steph and Draymond will be looking to restart the Warriors' dynasty after an injury-riddled 2019-20 season plunged Golden State to the bottom of the Western Conference.

