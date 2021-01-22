Warriors' Draymond Green stunned by refs' explanation after ejection
Draymond stunned by refs' 'privilege' after ejection originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The three-man referee crew for the Warriors' game against the New York Knicks on Thursday made a glaring "mistake" right before halftime.
With a minute remaining in the first half, referee John Butler ejected Draymond Green, who was yelling at teammate James Wiseman after a turnover on offense.
Butler thought Green was yelling at him, though the Warriors forward had no reason to be yelling at the ref in that moment.
After the Warriors lost 119-104 to the Knicks at Chase Center, NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole served as the Pool Reporter and spoke to crew chief Ben Taylor. Here is how the short conversation went:
Poole: "Why was Draymond Green assessed a second technical foul with 1:04 remaining in the second quarter?"Taylor: "Green received his second technical foul for profanity that was deemed to be directed at the official."
Poole: "It appeared Warriors coach Steve Kerr and several players were trying to tell you Draymond was addressing teammates James Wiseman. Was that the explanation you heard?"Taylor: "Yes it was."
Poole: "Did you consider rescinding the second technical foul after hearing their explanation?"Taylor: "No we did not."
Understandably, Green was stunned by the answers from Taylor.
The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears spoke with Green, who offered a clear, three-word response.
"Wow. Bold. Privilege," Green told Spears.
The Warriors clearly aren't happy about Green's ejection, and rightfully so. They pleaded their case to the refs to no avail, and in the end, they were proven right. Green wasn't directing his anger at Butler but rather Wiseman.
We should find out Friday if the NBA will rescind the second technical foul and if there is any other fallout from the situation.