Warriors’ Draymond Green set to appear on ESPN’s ‘Manningcast’ for Rams vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football

When he’s not on the basketball court with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green has found success in front of the camera as a hoops analyst.

Over the past two playoffs runs, Green has served as a guest commentator on the NBA on TNT with Ernie Johnson, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal.

On Monday, the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year will be back in front of the camera, but instead of a basketball game to talk about, Green will be chatting with the Manning brothers during Monday Night Football.

During the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams Monday Night Football game, Green will join ESPN’s “Manningcast” as a guest with Peyton and Eli Manning.

Via @OmahaProd on Twitter:

Back tonight on ESPN2 – at EXACTLY 8:13pm ET. pic.twitter.com/hjgUUzCLdj — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 15, 2021

Green will join a star-studded guest list that includes legendary broadcaster Al Michaels, PGA golfer Phil Mickelson and former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers.

Kickoff between the Rams and 49ers is slated for 5:15 p.m. PT on Monday night at Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium. Green is scheduled to be the third guest during the live broadcast.

