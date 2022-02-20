Warriors’ Draymond Green says Sixers lost James Harden trade with Nets

It has been a little over a week since the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets made the big trade that sent Ben Simmons to New York and James Harden to the City of Brotherly Love.

Along with Simmons, the Sixers also sent sharpshooter Seth Curry, backup big man Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks to Brooklyn. The Sixers also got Paul Millsap along with Harden in the deal.

Everybody has their opinions on this deal as it is one of those trades that sent waves around the league. There is a lot to unpack in this deal as it is really a trade that helps both teams.

However, Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green has some concern on Philadelphia’s side. Especially because Curry was sent to Brooklyn in the deal and that takes a shooter away from Harden to pass out to.

Green said:

Even bigger than the picks for me was Seth Curry like I just didn’t think Philly would be trading Seth Curry. Especially the way James Harden plays, you’ve seen shooters around him that can catch and knock the shot down and with Joel Embiid, I mean, you always want to pair a big man with a shooter just in case they’re trying to double team, you can’t help of Seth Curry. So that takes one guy out of the picture and so with them putting that team together, I was really shocked that they gave up Seth Curry, but ultimately, then it comes down to negotiate and maybe the Brooklyn Nets knew when they don’t want to give up Seth Curry, but they really want James Harden so ultimately I can hold them hostage by just saying you have to give me Seth Curry and if that gets the deal done and James Harden is really your guy which you know is really Philly’s guy. Then maybe that’s how that happened and that’s how I think Brooklyn won that battle.

Without Curry, the Sixers will have to rely a lot more on guys like Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, and Danny Green to be able to step up and knock down 3-pointers at a consistent rate. That could be an issue and that is why Draymond Green believes the Nets won the deal:

Story continues

I’m excited to see Ben play when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry and Patty Mills like you give a player with Ben’s playmaking ability with his speed, the way he can pass the ball. His court vision you give a player all those weapons with his skill set…in my opinion, the Brooklyn Nets definitely won the trade.

Simmons and Harden have yet to play for their new teams, but it will be interesting to see how this all works out. Obviously, Harden and Joel Embiid will be a duo that’ll be very hard to stop, but Simmons in Brooklyn with all of those weapons sounds like it is going to be unbelievable on the offensive end. This will be an interesting debate all throughout the rest of the season.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

List

Multiple Sixers impressed with James Harden as a leader, teammate

Related