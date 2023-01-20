Warriors' Draymond Green reveals NBA retirement timeline preference

Draymond reveals preferred timeline to retire from NBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors forward Draymond Green officially has marked down a timeline of when he would like to call it a career.

“I don’t want to play basketball until I’m 40. I really only want to play basketball for another four years after this,” Green told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on the “Know Mercy” podcast.

“I’ve always said my magic number is 15 [years]. Once I get to 15, that’s it. I’m cool, go and enjoy my life, go onto my next thing, leave it to the young guys to take it from there.

The 2026-27 NBA season would be Green's 15th campaign in the league. He will be 37 years old when that season concludes.

That preferred timeline puts even more emphasis on Green's next contract, likely his last long-term cash grab before retirement.

Green could be an unrestricted free agent as soon as this summer. He has a player option for the 2023-24 NBA season but could decline it in search of a lucrative contract in free agency.

Green reportedly wanted the Warriors to offer him a maximum contract extension of four years in length in July, but the team did not have any interest at the time.

As The Athletic reported in the summer, Green's preference is to remain with the Warriors but he is also "willing to explore his outside options to get the kind of contract he wants."

Those roster decisions loom in the near future. There's no guarantee Green will remain in a Warriors jersey through the 2026-27 season, but one Golden State teammate that wears the No. 30 jersey would prefer if he did.

