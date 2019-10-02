You didn't think Draymond Green was going to go down quietly, right?
If you did, then shame on you.
So here's what happened:
A couple of hours after Warriors Media Day ended Monday afternoon, D'Angelo Russell posted a picture of himself, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green on Instagram in their uniforms.
Klay commented with: "Whole lotta splash ... and Dray," plus a bicep flex emoji and a crying laughter emoji.
On Tuesday afternoon, Draymond responded with: "whole lotta handles and dimes ... and Klay," with two crying laughter emojis.
And the winner for biggest bully goes to ...
... Klay.
Draymond definitely did a great job firing back. But we gotta give the five-time All-Star the nod here, mainly because he trolled first and provided the original content.
And for those keeping score at home, last season's assist totals:
-D'Angelo = 7.0
-Draymond = 6.9
-Steph = 5.2
-Klay = 2.4
Great stuff, guys.
