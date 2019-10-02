You didn't think Draymond Green was going to go down quietly, right?

If you did, then shame on you.

So here's what happened:

A couple of hours after Warriors Media Day ended Monday afternoon, D'Angelo Russell posted a picture of himself, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green on Instagram in their uniforms.

Klay commented with: "Whole lotta splash ... and Dray," plus a bicep flex emoji and a crying laughter emoji.

On Tuesday afternoon, Draymond responded with: "whole lotta handles and dimes ... and Klay," with two crying laughter emojis.

And the winner for biggest bully goes to ...

... Klay.

Draymond definitely did a great job firing back. But we gotta give the five-time All-Star the nod here, mainly because he trolled first and provided the original content.

And for those keeping score at home, last season's assist totals:

-D'Angelo = 7.0

-Draymond = 6.9

-Steph = 5.2

-Klay = 2.4









Great stuff, guys.

