Warriors' Draymond Green reacts to Jazz stars contracting coronavirus

The fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak hit close to home for Draymond Green and the rest of the NBA on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, two 2019 NBA All-Stars, tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The news of Gobert's positive test Wednesday night led to the NBA suspending the 2019-20 season.

Green couldn't believe it and said so in an interview with The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II on Thursday night.

"It is insane," the Warriors forward told Thompson. "It's one of those things where it doesn't hit home until it hits home.

"The stuff that happened with the Jazz, honestly, just put everybody on alert. You're thinking, ‘It won't happen to me. It won't happen to me. It can't happen to me.' Then it happens to someone in your same field. Someone you're on the court with four times a year -- and you're playing against players he played against. To be honest, it makes me think about everybody who possibly could be affected that don't necessarily have health care or enough resources to get through this."

If and when the NBA picks back up, the Warriors won't have to face the Jazz since the two teams already have completed their season series, with their last meeting coming on Jan. 22, roughly six weeks before either Gobert or Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Thursday interview with TNT, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he expects the hiatus to last "at least 30 days," meaning the league won't resume game action before mid-April.

