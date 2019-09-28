Draymond Green tried to play poker and it didn't go well at all

Draymond Green tried his hand at poker this week, and it didn't go well. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Draymond Green might be used to having control over a basketball court, but he is way out of his element at a professional poker table.

The Golden State Warriors star took part in PokerGo’s “Poker After Dark” show earlier this week and he came out a few grand short.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This is what happens when you try to bluff a pro:

She read Draymond like a book and knew he was holding absolutely nothing, I’m dying 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MP6XsYLxpO — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) September 27, 2019

Green, holding an eight and five of clubs, saw his hand rendered useless after the river card revealed an ace of hearts. But Green tried to bluff his way past it and moved his chips all in.

Bad move, especially with Mario Ho — one of the world’s top-ranked players who has over $3.8 million in career winnings — sitting next to him.

“When’s the last time you played poker?” Ho asked Green.

“Last week,” Green responded.

“Not the answer I wanted to hear,” Ho said, before calling his bluff.

And like that, Green was short $5,000. Ho ribbed the Warriors star on Twitter afterwards:

Story continues

It’s worth pointing out that Green signed a $100 million contract extension this summer and has enough money to lose a $5,000 bluff many times over.

But perhaps he should be more wary about taking on a pro at the poker table, and well, avoid saying something that might lead to his bluff being called.

More from Yahoo Sports: