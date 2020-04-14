Draymond Green spent a few hours Monday night reliving the Warriors' glory days.

The Warriors' All-Star forward was tuned into NBC Sports Bay Area for the re-air of Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

How do we know? Because he posted this clip on Instagram of Steph Curry shaking LeBron James and nailing a 3-pointer.

Draymond was watching our re-air of Game 1 of the 2017 Finals. He clearly liked Steph shaking LeBron and nailing this 3-pointer.



(Via Draymond's IG) pic.twitter.com/72ll8fjdqH



— Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) April 14, 2020

Curry's shot gave the Warriors a 73-52 lead with just over eight minutes remaining in the third quarter. Golden State would go on to win the game 113-91.

Curry finished the game with 28 points and was a game-high plus-20.

Curry, Green and the Warriors would go on to beat the Cavs in five games to capture their second NBA title in three years.

[RELATED: Full Bay Area Classics schedule]

You can watch the re-air of Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals at 8 p.m. Tuesday night on NBC Sports Bay Area.

We imagine Draymond will be watching too.

Warriors' Draymond Green liked Steph Curry shaking LeBron in 2017 NBA Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area