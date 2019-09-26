Warriors' Draymond Green, Lakers' LeBron James meet up at WNBA game

When the Las Vegas Aces took on the Washington Mystics at the Mandalay Bay Events Center Tuesday night in Las Vegas, a few familiar faces were sitting courtside for the WNBA playoff game.

Warriors forward Draymond Green along with Lakers LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma and Quinn Cook were among those in attendance.

Lakers' LeBron James x Warriors' Draymond Green at the @WNBA playoffs pic.twitter.com/asfPjEeox2 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 25, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The surge of popularity in the WNBA hasn't gone unnoticed, and the support from their peers is imperative.

"I think it's necessary for NBA stars to show support and be visible at WNBA games (and on social media) to demonstrate that support," said Lyndsey D'Arcangelo, WNBA writer for The Athletic. "Men's basketball fans, more often than not, view women's basketball as less than."

D'Arcangelo highlighted the fact that seeing LeBron sitting courtside at a WNBA game can have an immediate impact on the sport and even sway the perception in a positive direction.

"It's good all around, really. NBA and WNBA players should support each other alike."

And the guys got plenty of attention. Perhaps too much.

"My only gripe is that when James or Green show up at a game, that the announcers don't make it all about them," D'Arcangelo added.

Still, James offered his support off the court as well by giving a hat tip to Mystics' Emma Meesseman, who drained 11 of 17 three-pointers as the Mystics advanced to the WNBA Finals by winning the best-of-five series in four games.

Story continues

[RELATED: Why Dwight Howard uses Draymond as inspiration]

Whether or not Meesseman wants to admit it, she and Mystics co-star Elena Delle Donne put on a show in front of some big-time NBA stars. Raiders owner Mark Davis was also in attendance watching it all unfold.

It's always a plus when game recognizes game.

Related content from TMZ Sports

Ex-NFL player sues women over $10 million extortion attempt

Ex-Kings PG Ty Lawson sued for allegedly choking woman

Pendant of Kaepernick kneeling to be auctioned for charity

Josh Jacobs reveals Alabama coach loves "deez nuts" joke







Warriors' Draymond Green, Lakers' LeBron James meet up at WNBA game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area