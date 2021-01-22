Warriors' Draymond Green ejected vs. Knicks after odd second technical

Draymond ejected vs. Knicks after odd second technical originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green got an early shower Thursday as he was ejected just before halftime in the Warriors' game against the New York Knicks at Chase Center.

Green already had picked up a technical foul early in the first half, and was tagged with his second with just over a minute remaining before in the first half, resulting in his ejection from the game.

After a turnover on offense, Green could be heard yelling as the Warriors got back on defense. But here's the strange part. It appears he was yelling at James Wiseman, not the officials. He even pointed at the rookie center as soon as the ref blew the whistle.

The refs didn't seem to care and tossed the three-time NBA All-Star. Green and Steph Curry tried to plead his case that he wasn't yelling at the refs, but it didn't change their minds.

Green was escorted to the locker room by a coach. He finished the night with three points, eight assists and zero rebounds.

The Warriors have been a completely different team with Green on the court this season, and his presence against the Knicks will be missed in the second half.

Eric Paschall started the second half in place of Green.